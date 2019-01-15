Boney Kapoor sent a legal notice to the makers of Priya Prakash Varrier’s film ‘Sridevi Bungalow’

Late actress Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow. The upcoming Bollywood film is trying to cash in on the late actress’ death.

The official teaser of the film dropped online on Sunday. If the 1-minute 49-seconds long clip is anything to go by, the film is trying to cash in on Sridevi’s death. The veteran actress died last year after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

In the film, Priya Prakash was seen as an actress who dies similar to that of actress Sridevi.

Mambully said, “We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film’s character also happens to be an actress. We will face it.”

Priya, on the other hand, has neither accepted nor denied whether the film is based on the life of Sridevi.

Watch the video below:

