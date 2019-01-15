Brexit: British Prime Minister makes her final appeal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that she is against delaying Britain’s exit from the European Union, insisting the March 29 departure date was still her target. In her speech ahead of Tuesday’s crucial vote by MPs in the House of Commons, May warned that if her deal is voted down, the most likely result would be paralysis in Parliament and risk there being no Brexit. She said if the latter happens, people’s faith in the democratic process and their politicians would suffer catastrophic harm. May said she has opposed a second referendum.

The British Prime Minister added that having Britain leave the EU without a deal would cause turbulence in UK’s economy, create barriers to security cooperation and disrupt people’s daily lives. She insisted that the only deal on the table is the one MPs will vote on tomorrow night.

The EU has repeatedly said they would not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement agreed between Brussels and May’s government in November last year.