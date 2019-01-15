Latest Newscelebrities

Check out some adorable pics of Bollywood Handsome guy Emraan Hashmi and his son

Jan 15, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayaan is cancer-free after being detected with a rare kind of kidney cancer at a tender age of three. At this happy moment let’s have a look at some lovely pics of the father-son duo:

Emraan Hashmi and son Ayaan
Third party image references
Emraan Hashmi and son Ayaan
Third party image references
Emraan Hashmi and son Ayaan
Third party image references
Emraan Hashmi and son Ayaan
Third party image references
Emraan Hashmi and son Ayaan
Third party image references

