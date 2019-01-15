Criminal shot dead in West Bengal

Rammurti Diyar alias Ramua, who has a criminal background was shot dead by unknown attackers. The incident took place in his flat at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas on Sunday night.

“He was accused in a few murder cases. He was last released on bail in November,” said an official. As per sources, Ramua was originally from Howrah but Sodepur was his current hideout. His wife and daughter stay in another flat in the same building.

The man was accused in several cases. He was accused of playing with the head of a person after beheading him on August 15, 1996. The other cases include murder, drug trafficking etc.

“It seems to be a planned murder. No complaints are given and no one has been arrested yet. However, we have come to know that the killers first knocked on the door of Ramua’s wife’s flat. When the daughter opened the door, eight persons with their face covered allegedly barged in and threatened her mother. Then they went to Ramua’s flat and allegedly shot him dead. They also fired a few bullets in the air and fled the spot. Locals rushed him to Panihati hospital where he was declared brought dead”, police said.