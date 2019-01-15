Defence minister announces resignation

In Greece, Defence Minister who is head of the main coalition partner of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced his resignation over Mecedonia name deal issue. The Minister had announced his resignation ahead of an upcoming parliamentary vote to end a 27-year name dispute with Macedonia. Defence Minister Kammenos following talks with PM Alexis Tsipras said, the Macedonia issue does not allow him not to sacrifice his post. He also informed that his right-wing populist Independent Greeks (ANEL) party is quitting the government.

Macedonian lawmakers voted late on Friday to rename their country the Republic of North Macedonia but the agreement now needs backing from the Greek parliament to come into effect.

For the Greeks, Macedonia is the name of a history-rich northern province that was the cradle of Alexander the Great’s ancient empire