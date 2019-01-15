Honor 10 Lite launched in India: See Price & Specifications

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 Lite in India on Tuesday. The Flipkart-exclusive phone will go on sale on January 20.

The 4+64GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6+64GB variant will be available at Rs 17,999.

Paytm is offering upto Rs 1,350 as cashback, Reliance Jio is offering cashback of Rs 2,200 while Mobikwik is offering 15 percent Supercash of upto Rs 1500.

This is the first time the smartphone maker is ditching wide-notch design in favour of a 6.2 inch dewdrop-style notch, which would render over 91 percent screen-to-body ratio to the device.

It houses a 24MP selfie camera with 8-scenes recognition, AI Beauty and 3D portrait lighting. It has 13MP +2MP Dual AI cameras. Under the hood the phone is powered by home-grown Kirin 710 processor.

The device Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smartphone features an updated EMUI 9.0 Operating System (OS). The phone will be available in blue, midnight blue and black colour options.

Honor 10 Lite is the successor to Honor 9 Lite that was launched in India last year.