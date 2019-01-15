Honor launches 10 Lite in India : Price and Specs

Honor unveiled its latest Honor 10 Lite in India today at an event in New Delhi. Honor 10 Lite was launched in China back in November.

Indian buyers can get Honor 10 Lite through Flipkart and the official HiHonor India store starting 12 am (Midnight) IST on January 20. Honor’s new phone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) scene detection technology. The Honor 10 Lite has come as a successor to the much loved Honor 9 Lite. Honor 10 Lite launch offers include a Jio cashback worth Rs 2,200 and a Rs 2,800 Cleartrip voucher.

Honor 9 Lite comes with a dewdrop display that offers a tiny notch. It also gets a glassy rear panel which comes in distinctive colours that includes Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and the gradient Sky Blue colour. The Honor 10 Lite price in India has been set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM version and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. To recall, the price of Honor 10 Lite’s base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in China was CNY 1399 (approx Rs 14,500). The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,800).

The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch FHD+ Dewdrop display with a droplet-style notch in India. It will also ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Like the Honor 8X, the Honor 10 Lite gets an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset. The phone also makes use of the AI features, especially in the case of the cameras. The Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup at the back, including a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-MP camera at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The cameras can recognise around 22 scenes and supports AIS. The camera app also has a dedicated Night mode.