Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-6R in India

Kawasaki has launched the all-new Ninja ZX-6R in India for an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ninja ZX-6R gets the 636cc, liquid cooled inline four which produces 130 PS of power and 70.8 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In October 2018, the entry of the Ninja ZX-6R was announced with pre-booking facility. Customers who pre-booked the bike will start getting deliveries from February 2019 onwards. The Ninja ZX-6R gets features like the KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) and the silencer gets a sporty look as well.

Apart from this, it has also a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other. Bridgestone’s latest sports tyres Battlax Hypersport S22. Like the Ninja ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India as a single seater motorcycle.