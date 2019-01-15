Kerala Govt sanctions Rs 10 crore for AKG Memorial at Kannur

Kerala government has issued an order sanctioning Rs 10 crore for constructing AKG Memorial at Perlasseri in Kannur.

The congress has come to the fore against permitting so much money for the memorial at a time when fund cannot be raised for flood relief operations. The order sanctioning the amount in the last budget was issued the other day. The amount was sanctioned to buy three acres of land near Ancharakandi River.

The Congress is opposing the government’s allocation of funds for the memorial, despite numerous library facilities and hospitals in his name. There is nothing wrong in constructing a memorial for a person like AKG, but spending the money for it at this time is like betraying the public, said DCC president Satheesan Pacheni. The party should find the amount for the memorial and not the government, he added.