Kerala Govt’s stand on Sabarimala issue is ‘shameful’, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening on a brief four-hour visit of Kerala. Stepping down from the aircraft that flew him from Raipur, Modi was received by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

From the airport, Modi took a helicopter to Kollam, about 70 km from here. He has three programmes, including the inauguration of the Kollam bypass and addressing a meeting of his party activists, both at Kollam. He will return to the state capital to inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 90 crore under the Swadesh Darshan programme.

“The conduct of Kerala LDF government on Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government. We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred.”PM Modi said.