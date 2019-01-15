KeralaLatest News

Kerala has become hostage to corruption, communalism of LDF and UDF: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening on a brief four-hour visit of Kerala. Stepping down from the aircraft that flew him from Raipur, Modi was received by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

From the airport, Modi took a helicopter to Kollam, about 70 km from here. He has three programmes, including the inauguration of the Kollam bypass and addressing a meeting of his party activists, both at Kollam. He will return to the state capital to inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 90 crore under the Swadesh Darshan programme.

“NDA govt at the Centre is working day and night for the people of Kerala. But, it pains me no end that the Kerala of spirituality and tranquility, the Kerala of harmony and happiness has become hostage to corruption and communalism of two alliances — LDF and UDF”, PM Modi said.

