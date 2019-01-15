Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice, but their actions are opposite : PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against LDF government and opposition UDF for their stand on Triple Talaq Bill. PM Modi was addressing a public rally after inaugurating Kollam bypass on Tuesday.

“Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. NDA Government has been working towards abolishing Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress.”Modi said.

He went on to say that UDF and LDF are two sides of the same old coin. “Different in name, but in corruption, casteism and communalism, they are the same. Different in name, but in damaging Kerala’s cultural fabric, they are the same. Different in name, but in political violence, they are the same,” said PM Modi.

A few days ago, our Government had the historic opportunity to pass legislation that gives 10 per cent quota to poor people from the general category. We believe that every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed or community deserves equal opportunity.