PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kollam Bypass Today.The project will ease traffic congestion around Kollam town and reduce the travel time between Alappuzha.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 352 crore, this highway has three major bridges over Ashtamudi Lake, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Kerala had 1,782 km of national highways till May 2018, which has currently gone up to about 2,280 km.