PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘Swadesh Darshan scheme’ at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Kerala.

Swadesh Darshan scheme is one of the flagship schemes of ministry of tourism for development of thematic circuits in the country in a planned and prioritised manner. Under this scheme the government is focussing on development of quality infrastructure in the country with the objective of providing better experience and facilities to the visitors on the one hand and on the other fostering economic growth.

The scheme was launched in 2014 -15 and as on date the ministry has sanctioned 77 projects worth Rs6,131.88 crore to 30 states and union territories. Major components of 30 of these projects are expected to be completed during the current financial year, of which 10 projects worth Rs834.22 crore, covering the states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have already been inaugurated.

In view of the tourism potential of Kerala, the tourism ministry has sanctioned seven projects in Kerala under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes for an approximate amount of Rs550 crore.