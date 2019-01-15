Prayag Raj Kumbha Mela 2019 begins

The ‘Ardh Kumbha Mela’ of Prayag Raj begins today. Today is the first ‘Shahi Snan’ of Kumbh Mela. The Naga Sadhus has the privilege and right for this. The Kumbha Mela will end on March 4.

Kumbha Mela is considered to be the largest religious event and gathering of devotees. The authorities expect around 12 crore pilgrims to attend the Prayag Raj Kumbha Mela. The historical city is all set to receive the pilgrims and for the auspicious Kumbha Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Aditynath has evaluated all arrangements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend the Kumbha Mela.