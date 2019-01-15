Priya Prakash Varrier’s Bollywood film criticised by Twitter users for allegedly sharing similarities with the life of late actor Sridevi

The ‘wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier is set to make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Sridevi Bungalow, which has been criticised by Twitter users for allegedly sharing similarities with the life of late actor Sridevi.

Viewers have slammed Sridevi Bungalow on Twitter, calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘rubbish’, for allegedly sharing similarities to the life and death of screen icon, Sridevi.

The poster of the film shows only a pair of legs, dangling on the edge of a bathtub – an image which viewers have found to be similar to how Sridevi died. The late actor was found dead in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel room in early 2018.