Prohibitory order withdrawn from Sabarimala

The Pathanamthitta district administration has withdrawn the prohibitory order imposed in Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas. The prohibitory order was declared after the violent protests that occurred in the hill shrine after the Supreme Court verdict on removing the ban on women of a certain age group to enter in the temple.

The district administration after consulting with the district police authorities decided to remove the order. But the district administration said that if any in future any uneasy situation arouse, then certainly the order will be imposed again.