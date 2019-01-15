Latest NewsInternational

Qatar sees no need to re-open embassy in Syria

Jan 15, 2019, 09:18 am IST
Less than a minute

Qatar has ruled out the possibility of re-opening its embassy in Damascus, calling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a war criminal.

Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha that normalisation of relations with the Syrian regime at this stage is equivalent to the normalisation of a person involved in war crimes. Al-Thani added that Damascus under Assad should not be allowed back into the Arab League as the Syrian people are still under bombardment by the Syrian regime.

His comments come after Gulf neighbours the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain announced late last month they reopened their Damascus embassies.

Tags

Related Articles

Man dupes woman of Rs 5 crore by selling her villa

Jun 3, 2017, 11:25 pm IST

Balakrishna Pillai Supports Women Wall, but not Young Women Entry into Sabarimala

Dec 26, 2018, 10:22 pm IST

One year of demonetization : Narendra Modi’s decision was good for banking sector , says Top level banks

Nov 7, 2017, 11:59 pm IST
Gayle

Chris Gayle dances to Sapna Chaudhary’s hit song : Watch Viral Video

Apr 23, 2018, 06:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close