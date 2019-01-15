Qatar sees no need to re-open embassy in Syria

Qatar has ruled out the possibility of re-opening its embassy in Damascus, calling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a war criminal.

Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha that normalisation of relations with the Syrian regime at this stage is equivalent to the normalisation of a person involved in war crimes. Al-Thani added that Damascus under Assad should not be allowed back into the Arab League as the Syrian people are still under bombardment by the Syrian regime.

His comments come after Gulf neighbours the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain announced late last month they reopened their Damascus embassies.