Rajnath Singh to call meeting of North East Chief Ministers

The union government will soon call a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern States to discuss safeguards required to protect the region’s cultural and linguistic identity. A delegation led by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and discussed the issues and implementation of Clause-6 of the Assam Accord and issues related to grant of tribal status to six communities.

Singh said it is a fact that Assam has borne the disproportionate burden of migration due to religious persecution in our neighbouring countries. He said, he had therefore made it clear that Assam should not bear this burden alone and it is the responsibility of the entire country.

The Home Minister said, the government is committed to helping the persons belonging to six minority communities, who have been compelled to come to India because of religious persecution in the three neighbouring countries. He said, the Government’s action to set up the High-Level Committee for implementation of the Clause-6 of the Assam Accord is a landmark step in the direction of preserving the cultural and linguistic identity of Assam.

During the meeting with representatives of the Bodo groups, the Home Minister said the decision to grant tribal status to six communities should also be seen in the same spirit. He assured the Bodo leaders that this decision will be implemented only after ensuring that the political and employment-related privileges and rights of the existing tribes in Assam are fully protected.