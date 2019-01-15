Latest Newscelebrities

Shocking modern transformation of Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary: See Pics

Jan 15, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Internet sensation Sapna Chaudhary is back with her modern transformation. She recently shared some pictures on Instagram and we must say that she looks super amazing in them.

Sapna ditched her traditional salwar-suit look for once and can be seen in a modern chic avatar. She dazzles in an ivory body-hugging frill dress.

Take a look at the pics below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

”kill tension before tension kills you” #happytime #mastii #desiqueen

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

 

Sapna was last seen in reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ as a contestant.

