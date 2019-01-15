Latest NewsInternational

Supreme Court dismisses appeal against suspension of former PM’s jail term

Jan 15, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan Supreme Court has dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s appeal against the suspension of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s jail sentence. In July last year, the Islamabad accountability court had handed Sharif 10 years as jail time in Avenfield corruption case. The NAB had approached the apex court after the Islamabad High Court, in September, suspended Sharif’s prison sentence. Upholding the lower court’s decision, the Supreme Court bench rejected the NAB’s request to revoke the Sharif’s bail. It observed that the anti-corruption watchdog has failed to provide the grounds for cancellation of bail.

The accountability court had also convicted Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield properties case and sentenced them to eight years and one year, respectively, in prison. The SC bench ordered the suspension of their prison sentences as well.

The Avenfield corruption case is related to the purchase of four luxury flats in London by Sharif and his family members through corrupt practices.

