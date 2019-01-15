Latest NewsIndia

Supreme Court refuses BJP permission to hold rathyathra in West Bengal

Jan 15, 2019, 04:08 pm IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined permission to Bharatiya Janata Party to carry out Rath Yatras in West Bengal. But allowed BJP to conduct meetings and rallies in the state. However, SC said, if BJP comes out with a revised plan of fresh Yatra, that may be considered afresh later.

This comes after West Bengal unit of the BJP challenged the December 21 order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had set aside the order of a single-judge bench allowing the Rath Yatra procession.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit has approached the top court seeking permission to take out Yatra, which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

