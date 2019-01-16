Latest NewsIndia

45-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his four-year-old son

Jan 16, 2019, 03:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his four-year-old son at Kasarwadavli in Thane.

The man sexually assaulted his son for two years. The accused was first caught by his wife, who had warned him against molesting the boy. But he threatened his wife to kill the child if she complained to anyone and continued molesting his son.

According to reports, when the accused’s son was two-years-old, his wife had caught her husband touching the boy’s private parts for the first time. The accused used to beat his son if he cried. A police official told the media house, “The accused continued molesting his son for over two years. He would threaten his wife of killing their son if she disclosed it to anyone.”

The boy’s mother approached the police on January 14 and lodged a complaint against her husband, and the accused was arrested on the same day. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO).

