Actress Neha Malik looks stunning in black color leather jacket : See Pics

Neha Malik is Bollywood movie actress and model, who works in the Indian film industry. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood movie “Bhanwari Ka Jaal,” directed by Rakesh Saini in the year 2011.

Neha Malik was born on October 31 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She completed her schooling in St. Xavier‘s school, Delhi and finished her graduation in GMCH Govt Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh. She started her acting career with the Bollywood movie “Bhanwari Ka Jaal,” in the year 2011.

At the Arab Fashion Week, she was ranked among the top 3 most beautiful women. She was also selected as one of the top 10 women at the Dubai Fashion Week. After she competed in 2015 Bridal Fashion Week, she received many offers from the South Indian Film Industry. In 2016, she acted in Ramji Gulati’s song “Dhoop Mein Na Chal,” which made her popular. In the same year, she was also one of the top 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week 2016. In the year 2018, she starred in the Punjabi music video titled 5 ft 7 inch.

The gorgeos diva is an internet sensation and has a huge fan following on social media mainly because of her hot looks.

Neha did a casual promotional photoshoot recently and shared the pictures with her fans and followers on her instagram account.