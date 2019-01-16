BJP chief Amit Shah admitted to hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah has reportedly been diagnosed with swine flu. The leader is admitted to AIIMS in the national capital.

On the political front, the BJP national president is scheduled to kick-start BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in West Bengal with a public meeting on January 20, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega show featuring prominent Opposition leaders.

“We will start organising our month-long public rallies from January 20. Amit Shah will address the first rally on January 20 in Malda,” West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

On January 21, Amit Shah will address two rallies in Suri in Birbhum district and Jhargram. He is slated to address rallies at Krishnanagar in Nadia district and Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district on January 22.