Former Chief Minister quit BJP

Jan 16, 2019
Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang quit BJP.  “I’m disappointed to see that the present day BJP is no longer following the principles of Late Vajpayee Ji. The party is now a platform to seek power”, he said in his resignation letter.

The party leadership hates decentralisation and democratic decisions. The present leadership is totally ignorant about the values that BJP stood for and they are unaware about the cause that formed BJP, he added. He has sent his resignation letter to BJP president Amit Shah. Apang served as the CM of Arunachal Pradesh 22 years. He quit Congress to join BJP in 2014.

