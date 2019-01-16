Honda set to launch CB300R in India : Price and Features

Honda set to launch CB300R in India.The new naked sport motorcycle will be priced under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Company has commenced the bookings at select dealerships for the bike at Rs 5,000.

The bike will be brought to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. While the CB300R’s India launch date is not confirmed, we can expect it to happen anytime soon.

The CB300R sports a ‘neo sports café’ styling which can also be spotted on the 2019 CB1000R+. Much like its bigger sibling, the CB300R pairs retro elements like a round LED headlamp with modern, aggressive lines.

Powering the 2019 CB300R is a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC motor mated to a 6-speed transmission. The UK spec variant makes 31.4 HP and 27.5Nm of torque. While the official specifications for the Indian variant aren’t out yet, it is safe to assume similar figures.

The CB300R has a 41mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock suspension. The front braking is taken care of by a 296mm disc and a four-pot calliper while at the back there’s a 220mm disc with a single-pot calliper. The bike uses a dual-channel system that uses an IMU for a better front to rear distribution of ABS.

It comes with 17-inch wheels at both ends which are shod with a 110/70-17 section tyre at the front and a 150/60-17 section tyre at the rear.

It will also have an all-digital instrument cluster.