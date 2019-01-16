KeralaLatest News

Indefinite strike of KSRTC employees: HC raise harsh criticism

Jan 16, 2019, 01:33 pm IST
The Kerala High Court harshly criticised the employees union of KSRTC on their decision for demonstrating an indefinite strike. The KSRTC employees have given notice for an indefinite strike starting from today midnight.

The court asked that is this strike is for showing the public. If a solution is needed for the issues raised then there are other legal alternatives for employees. KSRTC is a public transport service and the rights of public also to be taken into consideration, the court said. The court asked the government to give details of the negotiations.

Center for consumer education, a Pala based NGO has given the plea against the strike. The reasons raised for the strike cannot be solved byKSRTC management alone. They are beyond the authority of KSRTC management. So the strike is illegal and should be banned, they pointed out in the plea. The court will consider the plea again in the afternoon.

.Earlier in the morning,  the discussion with the unions called byKSRTC MD was failed.

