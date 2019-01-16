“It is truly shameful that a person sitting on the chair of the PM….”; CPM leader Sitaram Yechoori harshly criticize Modi’s Kollam speech

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechoori harshly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kollam Speech. Yechoori in his Facebook post slammed Modi.

Yechoori accused that Modi’s words were contempt of court and hoped that the Supreme Court must register a case against him.

Modi yesterday in Kollam has raised allegations against the Kerala government which is led by CPM. He also claimed that what happened in Tripura will repeat in Kerala. He also criticised the Kerala government on its actions in Sabarimala Issue. He said the state government’s wrongly approached the SC verdict.