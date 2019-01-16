Latest NewsIndia

Jallikattu Event : 19 injured at Mega Fest

Jan 16, 2019, 03:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jallikattu – a traditional bull-wrestling festival – was banned by the Supreme Court in 2015 on grounds of animal cruelty. But the ban was lifted in in 2016 with an amendment to the law after massive protests along the Marina beach in Chennai.

Nineteen people were injured as bulls targeted tamers and spectators at massive Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Wednesday. The state is celebrating Maattu Pongal, a day dedicated to cattle.Three participants were injured at another Jallikattu event in Pudukottai district on Monday.

Close to a thousand bulls are participating in Wednesday’s event. During Jallikattu, bulls festooned with marigolds are released from pens and men try to grab their horns to win prizes. Successful bull tamers would win gold coins, television sets, two-wheelers or even a car.

“Forty nine people were injured yesterday (Monday). Nine were taken to hospital for minor injuries,” S Natarajan, a government official told news agency AFP.

Though the state government has put in place systems to check animal cruelty and ensure the safety of spectators and bull tamers following the court orders, animal rights activists allege that animal cruelty still continues.

A bigger Jallikattu event would held in the Alanganallur panchayat of Madurai on Thursday.

Tags

Related Articles

Famous Bollywood actress feels conned by her bed as what it actually did to her

Jan 11, 2018, 09:35 pm IST

PFI again in trouble after Kerala police confirms 6 more youths have joined ISIS

Nov 3, 2017, 10:26 pm IST

Modi textbooks in school; government to stock more

Feb 13, 2018, 02:02 pm IST

Famous massage parlor in city raided by police: Arrested six massage girls

Dec 11, 2017, 02:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close