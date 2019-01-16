“Modi – the world’s first ever very confidential award winner”: Yechoori trolls PM

CPM general Secretary Sitaram Yechoori has trolled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He in his social media handle described Modi as ‘the world’s first ever very confidential award winner’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award at his residence in New Delhi. As per the award citation, Modi has been selected for his outstanding leadership for the nation.

The award was declared in the World Marketing Summit India in December. The Summit was co-sponsored by a public sector company, GAIL India, and partnered by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group, Republic TTV, and a number of other companies.

The WMS has previously only given awards to recognise achievements in advertising and marketing. The awards are named after a celebrated marketing and management guru, who is also the founder of the World Marketing Summit Prof. Philip Kotler.Prof. Philip Kotler is a world-renowned Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Owing to his ill-health, he deputed Dr. Jagdish Sheth of EMORY University, Georgia, USA, to confer the award.

There is no mention of the brand-new Kotler Presidential Award on the websites of either WMS18 – the Delhi ‘summit’ – or its parent body, the WMS Group. This is has been raised by some national media. Citing this Yechoori trolled Modi.