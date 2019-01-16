‘NDA government has taken five steps for the overall development of the country’, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that his government has taken five steps for the overall development of the country. These, he said, are education for children, employment for youth, medicine for old people, irrigation for farmers and public hearing for common people. He was talking at Balagir in Odisha. Prime Minister launched and laid the foundation stone of several development projects, worth over 1,500 crore rupees, at Balangir in Odisha. Modi said, another aspect has been added to this and that is 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections of the general category in education and jobs.

10 % reservation in education to economically weaker sections of general category to be implemented from 2019-20 session.

Modi dedicated to the nation electrification of Jharsuguda-Vizianagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines spanning 813 kilometres completed at a cost of around 1,000 crores. Prime Minister also inaugurated the doubling of Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon railway lines. He also inaugurated the 15 km-long Balangir-Bichhupali railway line. Later, addressing a public meeting, Mr Modi said, his government has taken five steps for the overall development of the country.