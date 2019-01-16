No women had entered Sabarimala, govt spreads fake news: Former Dewasom Board memebr

Former Dewasom board member and senior Congress leader Ajay Tharayil have refuted the government stand that women had entered Sabarimala temple. He said that no women had entered Sabarimala temple. He explained that he has verified the CCTV visuals and from that, it is evident that no women had entered the temple.

It is the government that spreading this fake news. The government and the women who claim to enter the temple are saying lies. The government has fabricated fake evidence for this. The purification process that was performed in the temple was not for women entry. The tantri has informed this, he added.