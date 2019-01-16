On Army Day, Sushant Singh Rajput announced his next film

The actor is all set to play a soldier in the upcoming film titled Rifleman. The actor shared a teaser poster on his Instagram and Twitter account. Along with the post, he wrote, “An advancing enemy. A border to protect. One Braveheart.#RIFLEMAN ?? On the occasion of Army Day, excited to announce my next film.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… Sushant Singh Rajput is #Rifleman… Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films… 2019 release… More details later… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/rvWn2zQHtE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

The film will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment.

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant said: “I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor’s work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement.”