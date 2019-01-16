Overnight Hacks to Get Rid of Cold Sores

Cold sores are also referred to as fever blisters. They are tiny, fluid-filled blisters and usually occur in patches on or around your lips. Once these blisters burst, a crust forms over them.

Cold sores can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact like kissing. It is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) that is closely related to the one that causes genital herpes (HSV-2). Both these viruses can be easily spread by oral sex. Cold sores are contagious, irrespective of whether they are visible or not.

Ice Cube

Rub the ice cube on the cold sore to reduce the swelling and itching. Avoid scratching it.

Coconut Oil

If you feel a cold sore developing, apply coconut oil directly on it with a cotton swab. Leave it on.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Dab hydrogen peroxide on a piece of cotton and apply it to the sore.

Garlic

Take the garlic clove, crush it, and apply it directly to the lesion. You can also consume raw garlic on an empty stomach, early in the morning, for best results.

Sea Salt

Using a clean finger, apply sea salt directly on the cold sore. Hold it in place for 30 seconds.