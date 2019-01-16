Pak firing in LoC: BSF Assistant Commandant martyred

Vinay Prasad, a Border Security Force Assistant Commandant was martyred as Pakistan Forces resorted to firing along the International Border and Line of Control in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu region. Two others including army personnel were injured.

The Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing targeting some Indian positions in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district this morning. BSF Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was injured in the firing. He was evacuated and hospitalised but later he surrendered himself to death.

Earlier, Pakistani Army also resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani sector along the LoC in Rajouri district. In this firing, one BSF soldier and another army personnel was injured. They were hospitalised. The troops retaliated and exchange of fire continued for some time.

The Pakistani forces are contiunuously violating the ceasefire agreemant in the LoC. They have many times attacked indian posts using mortars. As per reports around 300 terrorists are waiting in the shelters seeking an opportunity to infiltrate to India. The Pak forces firing is a strategy to help these terrorists.