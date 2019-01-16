Philip Kotler Presidential Award Controversy: Smriti Irani came with a reply to Rahul

Regarding the Philip Kotler Presidential Award, that was received by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new controversy has begun. The Union Minister for Textile industry and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has come with a reply to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The government has released a statement that PM Modi has recieved Philip Kotler Presidential Award. Rahul Gandhi has trolled this. Earlier CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechoori also trolled Modi on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award at his residence in New Delhi. As per the award citation, Modi has been selected for his outstanding leadership for the nation.

The award was declared in the World Marketing Summit India in December. The Summit was co-sponsored by a public sector company, GAIL India, and partnered by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group, Republic TTV, and a number of other companies.

The WMS has previously only given awards to recognise achievements in advertising and marketing. The awards are named after a celebrated marketing and management guru, who is also the founder of the World Marketing Summit Prof. Philip Kotler.Prof. Philip Kotler is a world-renowned Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Owing to his ill-health, he deputed Dr. Jagdish Sheth of EMORY University, Georgia, USA, to confer the award. There is no mention of the brand-new Kotler Presidential Award on the websites of either WMS18 – the Delhi ‘summit’ – or its parent body, the WMS Group.

Rich !!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the ‘Bharat Ratna’ on themselves. https://t.co/ipzyRrXNiX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 15, 2019

I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous “Kotler Presidential Award”! In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV 🙂https://t.co/449Vk9Ybmz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2019