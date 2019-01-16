Latest NewsIndia

Philip Kotler Presidential Award Controversy: Smriti Irani came with a reply to Rahul

Jan 16, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Regarding the Philip Kotler Presidential Award, that was received by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new controversy has begun. The Union Minister for Textile industry and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani has come with a reply to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.  The government has released a statement that PM Modi has recieved Philip Kotler Presidential Award. Rahul Gandhi has trolled this. Earlier CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechoori also trolled Modi on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award at his residence in New Delhi. As per the award citation, Modi has been selected for his outstanding leadership for the nation.

The award was declared in the World Marketing Summit India in December. The Summit was co-sponsored by a public sector company, GAIL India, and partnered by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group, Republic TTV, and a number of other companies.

The WMS has previously only given awards to recognise achievements in advertising and marketing. The awards are named after a celebrated marketing and management guru, who is also the founder of the World Marketing Summit Prof. Philip Kotler.Prof. Philip Kotler is a world-renowned Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Owing to his ill-health, he deputed Dr. Jagdish Sheth of EMORY University, Georgia, USA, to confer the award. There is no mention of the brand-new Kotler Presidential Award on the websites of either WMS18 – the Delhi ‘summit’ – or its parent body, the WMS Group.

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi taxi driver masturbates at German scholar from JNU; arrested

Jul 23, 2017, 03:08 pm IST

Indian Army plans to buy 3 lakh ‘Hi-Tech’ rifles to combat terrorists

Jan 5, 2018, 05:59 pm IST
balabhaskar

Violinist Balabhaskar and Family Seriously Injured in a Car Accident

Sep 25, 2018, 09:27 am IST
Priyanka-Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looks like a perfect chick in her new airport look: See Pics

Oct 12, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close