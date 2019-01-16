After meeting with Bollywood’s young brigade, PM Narendra Modi meets veteran actor Anil Kapoor in the capital. With photos from the meeting, Anil Kapoor shared a photo from their meeting held at the PMO and captioned it as, “I had the opportunity to meet our h’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji today & I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious & I’m grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person.”
