RJD will not contest Lok Sabha elections: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

RJD will not contest in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general election. The party will give support to the SP- BSP alliance. Senior RJD leader and son of former Bihar Cheif Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav informed this. He said seats among parties of the grand alliance in Bihar will be decided very soon. Yadav said talks with different parties are underway.

Yadav also claimed that the two states UP and Bihar will decide who will rule the country. He asserted that BJP will be whitewashed in both the states.