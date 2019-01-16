Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Jan 16, 2019, 09:59 am IST
The rupee weakened nine paise to 71 rupees and two paise against the US dollar. In the previous session, it depreciated 44 paise to 70 rupees and 93 paise against the US currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at Rs 70.79 then fell further to 71.02 against the American currency, down by 10 paise over its previous closing price.

In a highly volatile trade, the local currency also touched a high of 70.75 per US dollar, showing a rise of 17 paise over its last close.

 

