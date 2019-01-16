Skoda launches Superb Corporate Edition in India : Price and Features

Skoda India has launched the new 2019 Superb Corporate edition in the country. The new model has been priced at an introductory Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the new 2019 Skoda Corporate edition is a 1.8-litre petrol engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 131 bhp along with a peak torque of 320 Nm. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 14.64 kmpl. The company says that the demand for an AT iteration was identified among its customers and hence, the said trim will be introduced towards the end of this year.

The new 2019 Skoda Superb Superb Corporate Edition will be available in two colour options namely Candy White and the all-new Magnetic Brown. Now here’s a catch! The new 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate edition is just limited to existing Skoda owners and we hope this justifies its competitive price tag.

The front end of the new Skoda Superb Corporate Edition gets a wider radiator grille, an elongated bonnet and wider headlights. In terms of safety, the new model gets eight airbags that include dual front airbags, side airbags at the front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear and five three-point seatbelts.

The new 2019 Skoda Corporate Edition gets AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System) function for optimum illumination of the road and its surroundings. The company says that these headlamps are able to respond to speed changes as well as to various light and weather conditions. The AFS system includes headlamp swivelling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control.