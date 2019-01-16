Latest NewsIndia

Stray dogs occupy patient beds at Govt hospital, Patients sleep on floor : See Pics

Jan 16, 2019, 10:04 pm IST
The beds for patients in the government hospital in Nawada district of Bihar became the hotspot for stray dogs on Wednesday.

The stray dogs occupied the beds of the hospital and were caught on camera.

The incident shows the lackadaisical behaviour of the medical department of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government, which in the previous incidence too, have depicted a similar approach. Till now no official comment from any state minister has come to the fore. However, the hospital in charge Civil Surgeon Umesh Chandra said, “We will ascertain how this happened and who’s responsible for it.”

 

