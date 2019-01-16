Latest NewsIndia

Supporters celebrate Mayawati’s birthday with bar dancers : Watch Video

Jan 16, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

As Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati turned 63 on Tuesday, her party workers organised massive preparations to celebrate BSP supremo birthday in the state capital.

At one event organised by BSP workers at Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, a 63 kg cake was ordered for Mayawati’s birthday. However, the celebrations turned into violent as people decided to loot cake.

In a video by ANI, guests can be seen grabbing chunks of the cake with their hands and eating it.

Meanwhile, in another event, a BSP legislator from Damoh and other party workers threw a lavish party for the people and dancers were called to ring in their leader’s birthday.

The events also witnessed big hoardings and banners in blue (party colour) featuring the BSP supremo coming up at various places in the state capital, especially around the party headquarters and Mayawati’s house.

