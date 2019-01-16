Latest NewsIndia

The architect of Ayodhya agitation VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia passed away

Jan 16, 2019, 02:02 pm IST
Vishnu Hari Dalmia, the former International president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)  passed away. Dalmia was the chief architect and the spearhead of Ayodhya Ram Temple agitation.

Dalmia was the trustee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. He is also the patron and in the advisory board of VHP.

Dalmia is the scion of Dalmia group and the eldest son of Jaidayal Dalmia, the noted industrialist and founder of Dalmia group.

Dalmia was the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. With Ashok Singhal and Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Dalmia played the key role in Ram Janmabhoomi agitation.

