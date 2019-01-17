Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Check out the Cute Viral Dancing Video of Prabhu Deva's Sons

Jan 17, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Prabhu Deva is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Charlie Chaplin 2. The makers of the film have released the film’s trailer recently.

A video is going viral which is shared by him. He shared a video of his kids on his Twitter handle. Prabhu Deva captioned the video saying, ‘greetings from my kids’ where his sons Rishi and Aditya seen dancing cutely.

The video is going viral now.

Take a look at the video below:

