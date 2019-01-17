KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Check out today’s Petrol and Diesel Price in Trivandrum

Jan 17, 2019, 09:29 am IST
petrol prices rise

The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 73.55 per litre and the price of Diesel in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 69.46 per litre Today.

