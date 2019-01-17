Latest NewsIndia

Former BJP MP meets Akhilesh Yadav

Jan 17, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former BJP MP Savitribai Phule held talks with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday. Savitribai Phule had quit the party alleging it was dividing the society,

The MP from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has long been critical of the party’s leadership. The Dalit leader said her objective was to get the Constitution implemented in letter and spirit. “I have resigned from the party. But I will continue as a Lok Sabha member till the end of my tenure,” she said in Lucknow.

She said she will launch an agitation to champion the cause of dalits from December 23, adding that the country needs a Constitution not a temple. Phule has been attacking the BJP and its governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged indifference to the concerns of Scheduled Castes. She has also accused the BJP of dividing society and often the party over its Hindutva plank.

Tags

Related Articles

Five-judge Constitution Bench to hear Aadhaar petitions

Jul 12, 2017, 04:27 pm IST

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Latest Picture Will Give You Couple Goals Like Never-Before

Jan 14, 2019, 11:43 am IST

Gene linked to blood sugar, diabetes identified

Jan 16, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Self-kidnapped man captured after 20 long years form South India

Dec 31, 2017, 08:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close