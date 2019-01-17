Fuel price increases further

The price of fuel has been increased further on Thursday. Where petrol is being sold at Rs 70.47 per liter, diesel is retailed at Rs 64.78 per liter in New Delhi. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 0.14 and Rs 0.19 respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices have reached at Rs 76.11per liter and Rs 67.82/litre.
