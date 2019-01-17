Latest NewsIndia

Fuel price increases further

Jan 17, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
Less than a minute
fuel price after Modi government cuts price by Rs 2.50

The price of fuel has been increased further on Thursday. Where petrol is being sold at Rs 70.47 per liter, diesel is retailed at Rs 64.78 per liter in New Delhi. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 0.14 and Rs 0.19 respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices have reached at Rs 76.11per liter and Rs 67.82/litre.

Tags

Related Articles

maharashtra-government-introduces-1-percent-reservation-for-orphans

Maharashtra government introduces 1 percent reservation for orphans

Apr 3, 2018, 06:36 pm IST

This is the opinion from jurists and ex-judges regarding Venkaiah Naidu’s decision on impeachment

Apr 23, 2018, 11:19 pm IST
Jammu Kashmir

Mumbai mastermind’s controversial video message before Eid

Jun 16, 2018, 11:30 am IST

Heavy rain, land slide and flood alert in Kerala

Jun 19, 2018, 10:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close