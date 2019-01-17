Gandhi Peace Prize announced

World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, Yohei Sasakawa gets Gandhi Peace Prize for 2018. The award will be given to Sasakawa in recognition of his work towards the eradication of the disease in India and across the world.

Ekal Abhiyan Trust has been chosen for the award for the year 2017 while Akshaya Patra Foundation and Sulabh International will share the award for 2016. Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari bagged the award for 2015.

Ekal Abhiyan Trust has been selected for their contribution towards providing education to rural and tribal children in remote areas, and for gender and social equality. Akshaya Patra Foundation will receive the prize for providing midday meals to millions of children while Sulabh International for improving the condition of sanitation and emancipation of manual scavengers.

Vivekananda Kendra will be awarded for its contribution to rural development, education, development of natural resources.

Gandhi Peace Prize carries one crore rupees and a citation. The names of awardees were chosen by a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

