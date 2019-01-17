India Vs Australia: Final ODI at Melbourne tomorrow

India takes on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow. The match will start at 7.50 a.m. Indian Standard Time. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second in Adelaide by six wickets.

A self-assured Team India will be eyeing a maiden bilateral One-day International (ODI) series triumph on Australian soil after their historic Test conquest. India has never won a bilateral ODI series on Australian soil.