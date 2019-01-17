Latest NewsIndiaSports

India Vs Australia: Final ODI at Melbourne tomorrow

Jan 17, 2019, 11:24 pm IST
India takes on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow. The match will start at 7.50 a.m. Indian Standard Time. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second in Adelaide by six wickets.

A self-assured Team India will be eyeing a maiden bilateral One-day International (ODI) series triumph on Australian soil after their historic Test conquest. India has never won a bilateral ODI series on Australian soil.

